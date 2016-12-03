Kochi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium geared up to host ISL final on December 18

Kochi, Dec 03: The city of Kochi in Kerala is all set to host the final match of the ongoing third edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 18.

Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of the Football Sports Development Limited, that runs ISL, attributed the decision to award Kochi as the host for ISL 2016 finals.

“Kerala has been the bedrock of Indian football. It is one of the few States in the country where interest in football is unparalleled. I have always been intrigued by the pride and passion of the football fans in Kerala,” she said.

“We felt that awarding the prestigious final of ISL 2016 to Kochi would be an apt ode to the State’s contribution to Indian football,” added Nita Ambani, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The passion and fervour for football in Kerala has been unmatched in the country, with fans supporting their home club Kerala Blasters FC with fanatical intensity. Kerala’s long tryst with football has led to the state producing renowned football stars for the country.

Meanwhile, the season has also brought forth a large pool of young emerging Indian football talents to the fore, showcasing the technical as well as tactical ability to compete at the highest level.

