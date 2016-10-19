Kochi Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium to host FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017

Kochi, October 19: On Wednesday, Kochi has become the first Indian city to be officially declared as one of the venues for hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. It had received a green signal from the high-level delegation of football’s world body.

A 23-member high-level delegation comprising experts from FIFA and Local Organising Committee (LOC) ratified Kochi as the venue for next year’s mega event, after visiting the Jawarharlal Nehru International Stadium, reports indianexpress.com.

The 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup would be the 17th edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

This is the biennial international men’s youth football championship contested by the under 17 national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

This will be the first time in which India would host an international football competition.

“Based on what we have seen and based on all the works we have done with the Government of Kerala, with the Kerala Football Association, with all the different stakeholders here in Kochi, we are extremely pleased to announce that Kochi has been ratified as a venue for FIFA U-17 World Cup. Congratulations!” announced Tournament Director of the LOC, Javier Ceppi at a press conference on Wednesday.

For the success of the tournament, the Kerala government has to do the needful and make every effort possible to host the matches with international standards.

“There are a few things that need to be completed, few things that need to be done. We would keep monitoring closely, would closely work with the Government of Kerala to make sure that all the readiness is there and all the compliance is there for the World Cup,” Ceppi continued.

The Tournament Director said a lot of work has been put in areas people generally don’t see. “From sewage facilities to toilets, it’s all been taken care of really well and that for me is very commendable. State government now needs to focus on finishing the work at the stadium and especially the training sites within very tight deadlines, but overall it is commendable how the venue has shaped up,” he said.

Tracy Lu, Project Lead FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, said the preparations at one of the footballing hotbeds of

India is fit for this stature. “We are extremely happy with the progress we see here; from our last inspection a lot of development already taking place and that’s extremely encouraging. The dressing rooms, for instances have been renovated and a lot of other construction work has been initiated. I believe thus that it would make for a terrific World Cup venue,” Lu said.