Kochi metro appoints 23 transgenders for varied jobs in a first

Kochi,May13:Kochi metro is an under-construction metro system that will cater to the needs of Kochi, Kerala. The first phase of the metro will cover a 13.4 kilometre distance

Kochi metro has formally appointed 23 members of a transgender community for varied jobs. This is the first time that a government owned company has officially appointed transgenders.

Here’s all you need to know about the move:

1.The 23 workers will be a part of the 530 Kudumbasree workers at 11 stations in Kochi Metro’s Aluva-Palrivattom corridor.

2. While the better educated among the transgender community will be posted at the ticket counters, the lesser qualified will be deputed for housekeeping works at stations.

3. All of these workers have been appointed after written tests and interviews, and have been given training in soft and technical skills and are safety trained.

4. The Kudumbasree sources state that the 530-member workforce is ready to assume their jobs ranging from ticket vending, housekeeping, parking, customer relations, gardening and to man the coach-depot canteen at Muttom.

5. They are likely to be deployed in two or three shifts, depending on needs.

“We would like to give members of the transgender community their rightful share in different jobs at stations. There will be no discrimination between them and women workers,” said Elias George, KMRL’s MD.

“The metro agency is the first government-owned company in India to formally appoint them. I hope other firms in Kerala give them a respectable opportunity to work. Society’s mindset towards them will change only by direct interaction with them. Moreover, members of that community cannot at all be blamed since they are born with such a biological situation,” he added in a report by The Hindu.

All of them have been trained in soft and technical skills and also imparted lessons in safety. They were appointed after written test and interview conducted jointly by the two agencies. Around 41,000 candidates appeared for the test.

More workers are being trained for deputing in five stations between Palarivattom and Maharaja’s College Ground, official sources said.