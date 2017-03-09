Kochi Park Assault: Kerala CM Pulls Up Opposition

Thiruvananthapuram,March 09: The unruly incident in Kochi involving the Shiv Sena activists took the Kerala Assembly by storm on Thursday with the MLAs of the ruling LDF and the Opposition UDF slamming each other over the issue.

Congress leader Hibi Eden later boycotted the assembly proceedings for the day to protest Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s controversial statement linking the Shiv Sena with the UDF.

Eden sought permission to move an adjournment motion on the moral policing incident, which was denied by the Speaker.

Instead of opting for a usual walkout, the opposition marched out and some MLAs sat in the chamber and raised slogans against the government.

Even as the ruckus continued, the Chief Minister rose to speak and wondered whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the moral policing drama or whether the Shiv Sena activists were hired by the Opposition.

The Chief Minister’s statement angered the UDF MLAs, who rushed to the treasury benches raising slogans.

The LDF MLAs soon formed a wall around the Chief Minister and challenged the Opposition.

