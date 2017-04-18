Kochi Water’ project, opens its third plant at Ravipuram

KOCHI,April18: The Corporation’s ‘Kochi Water’ project, aimed at providing potable water at `1 per litre, has opened its third plant at Ravipuram.

Minister for Local Self-Government K T Jaleel inaugurated the plant at a function presided over by Mayor Soumini Jain on Monday.

The project has gained popularity by ensuring employment for 10 Kudumbashree workers by entrusting the responsibility of water distribution with the Kudumbashree units, said K T Jaleel in his inaugural speech. The contract ensuring maintenance for 10 years is also significant, he said.

The project was successfully implemented in Malappuram and Kasargod municipalities, even before its launch in Kochi Corporation.

Earlier, two plants were set up at Edappally and Pandikkudy in Kochi. Being implemented in association with the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), the ‘Kochi Water’ project has been a great relief to Kochiites facing water shortage.

“Water produced at a cost of `10 per 20-litre jar at the plant is being distributed to the public by the Kudumbashree units for `20. Other branded water jars of 20 litres are sold for a minimum of `50 per jar, said the Mayor.

“Apart from supplying pure water at an affordable price, the project ensures a decent profit and 10 full-time jobs for Kudumbashree workers,” she said.

Water drawn from a well is processed at six stages – iron removal filter, dual filter, carbon filter, micron filter, reverse osmosis and ultraviolet filter – before being dispatched for delivery under the brand name ‘Kochi Water’. Contaminated water, other than sea water, can be processed in this plant.

Around 2,000 litres of water can be processed per hour, amounting to 2,400 jars of potable water of 20-litre capacity per day. The water produced in the plant meets or exceeds World Health Organisation Standards and ISI0500.

The plant set up on behalf of KSWDC is operated, managed and maintained by Dharana Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd, a company incorporated for social enterprising in the field of affordable potable water.

Deputy Mayor T J Vinod, Standing Committee for Development chairperson Gracy Joseph; Standing Committee for Welfare chairman A B Sabu; Standing Committee for Health Affairs chairperson V K Minimol; Standing Committee for Town Planning chairperson Shiny Mathew; Standing Committee for Tax Appeal chairman K V P Krishnakumar and councillors P D Martin, Antony Painuthara and K X Francis were present on the occasion.