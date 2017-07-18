Kodak announced that its photography-led smartphone EKTRA on Flipkart for Rs 19,990

July 18, 2017 | By :
Kodak announced that its photography-led smartphone EKTRA on Flipkart for Rs 19,990

New Delhi,July18:Kodak announced that its photography-led smartphone EKTRA is now available in India on Flipkart for Rs 19,990.

To be available from July 18, the EKTRA smartphone is already available in the US and Europe and is tuned for the best-image quality and media management.

“The KODAK EKTRA Smartphone is all about capturing the moment, telling a story and revelling the experience of photography. Our latest features and performance adjustments include RAW support, all of which will help drive our customers’ creativity,” Peter Stephens, CEO Bullitt Group, a Kodak licensee for mobile devices, said in a statement.

The smartphone has 21MP fast-focus camera sensor with f2.0 aperture and 13MP front-facing camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and f2.2 aperture.

 The custom-built camera app is controlled by an intuitive haptic touch, SLR-style ‘Scene Selection Dial’ where adjustments are made in real time via a range of settings, including HDR, landscape, portrait, macro, sport, night-time and panorama.

The camera blends high-quality low-light photography, utilising “ARCSOFT Night Shot” technology combined with a Kodak-certified lens coating that enables more light to reach the sensor and reduces the ISO noise.

The device runs on Helio X20 Deca core processor that powers the Android Marshmallow OS and includes editing software from SNAPSEED.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
‘Haridwar to har dwar’: Patanjali debuts online, partnership with Amazon India and Flipkart
Watch out India LG K7i , latest smartphone can keep mosquitoes away for just Rs 7,990
Flipkart targets to bring more female customers during Big Billion Days sale
Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm festive sales to begin tomorrow: Great discounts, cashbacks on various brands
Nubliss to launch new mattress series, promises to energise everyday life with power wake up
Apple iPhone8
Google pays $3 billion to Apple per year to remain as default search engine on iOS
Top