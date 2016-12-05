Kodak to launch Ektra smartphone with DSLR like camera modes

Rochester,Dec5:Kodak IM5, the iconic camera company is now trying its luck to make a new mark in the smartphone market with the launch of the Kodak Ektra. Unveiled in October, the Kodak Ektra smartphone is set to be launched first in Germany on December 9.

.The smartphone has been manufactured by a UK company called Bullitt Group by licensing Kodak’s IP. The big highlight of Ektra is its unique design and the huge camera lens at the back with DSLR-like modes and features. The smartphone’s large rear sensor protrudes out of the smartphone significantly, but a slight curve design at the bottom looks to balance things out at surface level. Furthermore, the lens has a metal ring for protection.

The camera-focused smartphone is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 36,000), and will be made available on Amazon, Media Markt, Ringfoto, Saturn, kodakphones.com, and notebooksbilliger.de for purchase, according to Android Authority. Starting January 16, the Kodak Ektra smartphone will be sold through carrier Deutsche Telekom as well. The handset will launch in other countries too. Notably, the Kodak Ektra price in India is not yet known, nor whether it would launch in India at all.

Detailing other specifications, the Kodak Ektra features a 5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display with 441ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 2.3GHz Helio X20 deca-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further via a microSD card slot. Furthermore, it packs a 3000mAh battery, supports USB Type-C charging, and measures 147.8×73.35×9.69mm.

As for the camera, the Kodak Ektra sports a 21-megapixel fast-focus rear sensor with OIS, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and dual-LED Flash. There’s an additional 13-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF for selfies and video chats. DSLR modes include Smart Auto, Portrait, Manual, Sports, Bokeh, Night-time, HDR, Panorama, Macro, Landscape, and 4K Video Capture. There’s also an Advanced Manual mode that allows users to adjust exposure, ISO, focal length (Manual/Auto), white balance, shutter speed, and aperture (fixed f2.0 main camera).

The Kodak Ektra comes with a preloaded app called Print that lets you order physical copies of the pictures as well. It has a widget that recommends many photo-editing apps like Prisma and Adobe Lightroom, but the one installed by default is Snapseed.