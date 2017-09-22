Kodak Moments help FB users to relive memories by printing out old photographs through Messenger chatbot

San Francisco/ California, September 22: Facebook users can now relive their memories by printing old photos on social media platform through a Messenger chatbot. This is encouraged by Kodak Moments, the consumer printing division of Kodak.

As per media reports, for printing an old photo, users need to start a chat thread with Kodak Moments Assistant on Facebook Messenger. Then it should be allowed to access the Facebook account to scan the photos users have stored on the platform over the years.

A similar feature would be added to the mobile app by Kodak Moments. The app will also require access to Facebook (or Google) account or phone’s camera roll.

It would surface photos using the company`s “unique image science capabilities” in a news feed-style section in an attempt to generate print sales.

Kodak`s image surfacing algorithm relies on the data attached to a photo like tagging, relationships, location, engagement and keywords that helps it to scan photos on the platform.

(Inputs from agencies)