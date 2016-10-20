Kodak is return back with Ektra Smart Phones

Mumbai, Oct 20: Kodak doesn’t give up does it? The former pioneer in the imaging space is back from the dead with a new phone which is more like a camera. And it is known as the Ektra. So what if smartphone cameras killed Kodak’s core business. It refuses to stop trying.

So what we have here is a rather mid-range Android smartphone which is dressed to look more like a camera than a phone. This comes after the rather unsuccessful IM5 which was designed and built by British company Bullitt.

Again, the same folks are behind the phone and not much has changed. It has a 5-inch full HD LCD screen, a 21-megapixel camera from Sony which it also used on the ill-fated Z3+ and a performance engine which is running the MediaTek Helio X20 processor and 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s also a 3,000mAh battery which should hopefully make for decent battery life.

On the software front, this phone comes with Kodak’s printer app and its camera app has an interface that will remind you of traditional cameras. Bullitt says that the phone has been designed to evoke the experience of cameras. Visually, this phone also has a camera bump on which will remind you of Kodak’s old cameras.

While all this may sound quite charming, the thing to know is that it is not built to compete with cameras of the iPhone 7 or the new Google Pixel. Don’t expect miracles with this, and that begs the question why it exists. Why don’t they just die?