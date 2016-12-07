Koffee With Karan: Celebs are guarded on this season,Says Karan Johar

Mumbai ,Dec. 7 : The fifth season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ has already given us enough gossip to indulge on but host KJo feels that unlike other seasons, celebs have been guarded about their opinions this year.

Karan, who is all set to judge musical extravaganza ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’ with Shalmali Kholgade, Shekhar Ravjiani and rapper Badshah, said at the launch, “Celebrities are speaking much lesser this season because they are so aware that there is some ‘.com’ sitting on their heads, which is literally uploading and hanging on to every word they say.”

“All the celebrities are coming guarded this time because everything they say becomes a headline, which may be great for the show but not always great for them,” added the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director.

The filmmaker said the show is fun, casual watch and every word said on it should not be taken seriously.

“Not every word should be whacked or over-analysed. At times people interpret things seriously or in different way but it shouldn’t be seen that way. I don’t think anyone sitting on the couch means to offend anyone.”

Further, when quizzed about his experience of shooting an episode with Salman Khan and his brothers, who are all set to appear on the show this weekend, Karan said, “I was most excited as he (Salman) came for the 100th episode.

It was ‘Koffee’ century. He came with his brothers. It was an amazing episode and you should watch it.”

(ANI)