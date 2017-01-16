Koffee With Karan: I believe you are single until you are married, says Priyanaka Chopra

New Delhi, Jan. 16 : Karan Johar seems very keen on knowing the relationship status of all stars invited on his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ and the ace director posed similar questions to Priyanaka Chopra.

When KJo asked the ‘Quantico’ star about her wedding plans on his show, she said, “When there is a ring on the finger, the world will know. I believe you are single until you are married.”

PeeCee, who is known for her extremely busy schedule, will be the next guest to grace the couch of ace filmmaker’s chat show.

The 36-year-old, who made a solo entry in the show, when asked about the boys back home and abroad said, “The boys back here are cautious. Out there, is more straight up. ‘I am free tomorrow night, I am in New York, let’s go for dinner.’ Itni forward nahi hu mai.”

The actress, who has been busy these days shooting for her ABC TV show ‘Quantico’ of late, will very soon be promoting her Hollywood debut ‘Baywatch’.

(ANI)