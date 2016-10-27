Koffee with Karan season 5 : Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to appear 

Mumbai, Oct 27 :  Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Alia Bhatt will be seen promoting their upcoming film “Dear Zindagi” on filmmaker Karan Johars popular talk show “Koffee with Karan season 5”.

Shah Rukh, who has appeared on the previous seasons of the show, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photograph from the show’s set.

In the image, the “Dilwale” star can be seen alongside Alia and Karan.

“Some work days are not work. They are love and happiness. Thanks ‘Koffee…’ team for having me over. Have a great season again,” Shah Rukh captioned the image.

The film has been written and directed by Gauri Shinde and co-produced by Karan under his Dharma Productions banner.

“Koffee with Karan season 5” will be aired on Star World and Star World HD from November 6 onwards.

