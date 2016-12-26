‘Koffee With Karan’ season 5: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look adorable in teaser

A teaser of the episode was unveiled on Sunday night and has left us wanting for more!

Mumbai, Dec. 26: Next up on ‘Koffee With Karan’ season five are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and the episode will be a perfect new year’s gift for fans as they will get to see Sasha with his lovely wife for the first time on television.
From Shahid teasing Mira by saying he is still coming to know of her ex-boyfriends to Mira revealing the most annoying habit of dear husband, the glimpse of the episode shows the adorable chemistry of the couple.
The two are also seen giving tough competition to each other in the Koffee quiz.
The episode is definitely going to be fun-filled and a laugh riot!

(ANI)

