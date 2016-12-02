Koffee With Karan Season 5:`Sasha on KJo’s couch with wife Mira, over a cup of ‘Koffee’

Mumbai, Dec 02: So here’s a treat for all the ShaMira-fans, who have been dying to get glimpses of one of Bollywood’s cutest couples!

After being clicked at different social events and elsewhere, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will finally be before your TV screens for one-long-hour, speaking about their life, marriage, baby Misha and many more things.

All credit goes to the one and only Karan Johar and his very hot and sensational couch.

Confirming their presence on ‘Koffee With Karan,’ season five, the 35-year-old new daddy took to Instragram to share a picture from the set and wrote alongside, “On the couch with my [love].”

On the couch with my ❤️ A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:37pm PST

On the same note, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor has reached the mark of seven million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Looks like this snap is to celebrate his big-fat Insta-family. It sees Shahid, all suited up, in a beardo-Padmavati look and wife Mira glowing in purple coloured dress.

And in an hour, the picture garnered 86.7 thousand likes and numerous comments. From this, it can be very well understood that the show’s TRP will shoot up to the sky on the day the episode will be aired.

On a related note, the ‘Haider’ star has been a regular visitor on the show, other than the very first season.

In the second season, he appeared with the Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma; in the third Sasha was accompanied by Priyanka Chopra and fourth had Sonakshi Sinha with him.

But of course, this season is the most special for not only his fans, even for the actor himself!

On the work front, where Mira is busy nurturing her little one Misha, daddy Shahid is busy on the floor shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati,’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Kapoor.

The actor will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon,’ along with Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, slated to release early next year.