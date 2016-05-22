Kohli makes you stand up and applaud: Shastri

Kolkata, May 22 (IANS) Indian cricket team director Ravi Shastri on Sunday spoke highly of Virat Kohli saying that his batting makes one stand up and applaud.

India’s talismanic top-order willower has been in brilliant form of late scoring a record 865 runs from 13 games at the 9th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kohli also has four centuries to his credit in the ongoing tournament.

“Virat has hit a purple patch. It’s terrific batting. If he goes on like this, it will only keep on serving Indian cricket and be beneficial to it. The kind of batting on offer from him, he will make you stand up and applaud,” Shastri said at an event here.

Asked who should be roped in as the next coach for the Indian team, the present IPL commentator said: “BCCI is in the process of taking a decision. Once they take a decision, we can then look into it.”

Speaking about the iconic Eden Gardens which serves as the home ground for IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Shastri said: “Eden is one of the greatest grounds. But it’s the people of Calcutta who make Eden what it is. When I used to come here as a kid, I used to be amazed by the greenery around Eden.”