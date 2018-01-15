Kohli slams century against SA

| By : Web Desk

New Delhi, January 15: Indian skipper has slammed his 21st century in the ongoing test series against South Africa, taking his international centuries to a total of 53. The Indian batting was rickety when Kohli commenced his batting; he had made 85 not out as India reached 183 for five against South Africa’s first-innings total of 335. Kohli earned his century off 146 balls with ten boundaries.

With this century, Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Virender Sehwag (23) and Mohammad Azharuddin (22). ​ He has also become the fastest batman to reach 53 international hundreds. He achieved this feat in his 354th international innings, overtaking Hashim Amla’s record of 380 innings.

He was the lone fighter for team India and he has managed to stabilize the batting, the score is 273 for 3 at 3 pm on Monday. Kohli took his batting to a different notch and the impressive performance by the captain will breath fresh air into the team’s dwindling moral after losing the first test.

The third day of the 2nd test is progressing at Centurion, SuperSport Park in Gauteng, South Africa.