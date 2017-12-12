Kohli weds Anushka: Sixth cricketer to take a ‘prize catch’ from Bollywood

| By : Joe Williams

Mumbai, Dec 12: The ad line goes that the ‘shampoo’ clears the hair. But in case of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, it also cleared the air for their love to bloom. The cricketer and the actress who tied the knot on Monday at Milan, Italy, first met on the sets of an ‘Clear Shampoo’ advertisement in the year 2013.

Since then. there were many speculations about their love affair but they both kept love close to their heart and left everyone do the guessing game about the marriage.

Also, it is interesting that the duo first appeared in public not for a cricket match but for football!

Clear Shampoo Tango Ad featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Released in 2013.

With the marriage Anushka and Virat, joined the league of Bollywood-Cricket married celebrities, becoming the sixth couple in the list.

They tied the knot in Milan, Italy, at a luxurious hamlet-turned-villa Borgo Finocchieto.

The marriage saw the couple take the wedding vows according to the traditional Hindu rituals, under tight security with a non-disclosure agreement at the wedding venue to maintain the secrecy of the ceremony.

Sources close to them said that that couple would host two receptions one each in Delhi (Dec 21) and later in Mumbai on December 26. “The newlywed couple will travel to South Africa, where Virat will join the cricket team, while Anushka after spending the New Year’s Eve with him will return to Mumbai to begin her next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan,” said the source.

The Bollywood-Indian cricket love stories dates back to 1960s. It all started on December 27, 1969, when Sharmila Tagore, a heartthrob during the times in Bollywood tied the knot with the then Indian captain, the young cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

After it came the Mohammed Azharrudin-Sangeeta Bijalani wedding. He was Indian skipper when he married Sangeeta, however, it did not last long and they broke after few years.

And in recent times, Yuvraj Singh – Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh – Geeta Basra and the very recent marriage between Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge had the most glamorous industries in India, Bollywood, and cricket joining together in wedlock.

Virat Kholi also is the third Indian skipper to get married to Bollywood star.

There have been many instances where Bollywood and International cricketers came close, but some of these stories have turned out to be sweet fairy-tale love stories, while many of the others met bitter ends.

It was way back in 1960 when Bollywood star Anju Mahendru and Gary Sobers relation started blossoming. They even got engaged but felt fell apart as Anju parents were against the marriage.

The dashing Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan and Zeenat Aman took the queue from Sobers-Anju but it was also a short-lived one.

West Indies skipper Vivian Richards, and Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, shared an unconventional relationship. The Indian actress fell in love with West Indian cricketer, and what followed was a series of gossips and rumors.

Even though Neena and Vivian never tied the knot, they maintained a serious relationship for a brief period of time that they were together. And, next came the news of the birth of their daughter Masaba

Ravi Shastri too had his share in the love, when he was allegedly dating Amrita Singh. But their romance too did not turn out well as both separated. Shastri got married to Ritu and Amrita got married to actor Saif Ali Khan.