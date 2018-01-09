Kohli's fan commits suicide over his poor performance in ongoing test series.

Ratlam/Madhya Pradesh, Jan 9: An Indian cricket fan who was depressed after Kohli’s poor performance in the test match against South Africa has committed suicide.

65-year-old Babubal Bairva from Ratlam, a city in Madhya Pradesh had attempted suicide by self-immolation after watching his favourite cricketer’s early dismissal on Friday.

Babulal, a former employee of the Indian Railways poured kerosene all over himself and tried to self-immolate.

He was found by his family members when they heard him yelling out of pain. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He sustained burn injuries on his face, head, and hands. He succumbed to the wounds on January 09, Tuesday.

The man revealed that he was distraught after witnessing Kohli’s knock-out after adding mere 20 runs to India’s scoreboard in the statement he gave to Assistant Sub Inspector PS Alawa of Do Batti Police Station.

Further investigation has confirmed that the man was not under the influence of alcohol and the police couldn’t find any other reason which could have driven Babulal to take this extreme step.

The Indian team is presently touring in South Africa and have lost the first test match against the Proteas for 72 runs.