Kohli’s fan commits suicide over his poor performance in ongoing test series

January 9, 2018 | By :
Kohli's fan commits suicide over his poor performance in ongoing test series.

Ratlam/Madhya Pradesh, Jan 9: An Indian cricket fan who was depressed after Kohli’s poor performance in the test match against South Africa has committed suicide.

65-year-old Babubal Bairva from Ratlam, a city in Madhya Pradesh had attempted suicide by self-immolation after watching his favourite cricketer’s early dismissal on Friday.

Babulal, a former employee of the Indian Railways poured kerosene all over himself and tried to self-immolate.

He was found by his family members when they heard him yelling out of pain. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He sustained burn injuries on his face, head, and hands. He succumbed to the wounds on January 09, Tuesday.

The man revealed that he was distraught after witnessing Kohli’s knock-out after adding mere 20 runs to India’s scoreboard in the statement he gave to Assistant Sub Inspector PS Alawa of Do Batti Police Station.

Further investigation has confirmed that the man was not under the influence of alcohol and the police couldn’t  find any other reason which could have driven Babulal to take this extreme step.

The Indian team is presently touring in South Africa and have lost the first test match against the Proteas for 72 runs.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli should drop himself if he fails, says angry Virender Sehwag
Kohli weds Anushka: Sixth cricketer to take a ‘prize catch’ from Bollywood
Singer-composer Toshi Sabri slams Virat Kohli for sharing his family video to advocate against Child Abuse
Virat Kohli trashes ball tampering allegations by British tabloid
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, stop playing ‘hide-and-seek’
Top