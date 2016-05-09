Kolkata: ABVP workers demonstrate outside JU

Kolkata, May : Two days after Jadavpur University in Kolkata witnessed violence, supporters of the BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday protested against the incident in front of the institute on Monday.

Heavy police force have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward situation.

The police attempted to stop the rally as few ABVP workers tried to break the first barricades and engaged in scuffle with the security personnel.

The workers are currently holding a sit-in demonstration close to the Jadavpur Police Station.

According to reports, students of JU assembled in front of the institutions Gate number 4.

The incident is occurring on a day when the institute is hosting an entrance examination.

Traffic movement has been disrupted in parts of south Kolkata due to the agitation.

Violence erupted in JU on Friday over the screening of a film as the students of the ultra-left union clashed with ABVP and held four of those belonging to saffron brigade hostage accusing them of molestation.

BJP workers, led by party’s Roopa Ganguly, gathered at the campus gate and demanded that the four party workers be handed over to them.

The ruckus happened just hours after a screening of director Vivek Agnihotri’s “Buddha In A Traffic Jam” at the university was abandoned midway after being interrupted several times. The screening was organised by a group allegedly backed by the ABVP.

The leftist students said the screening of the film was held despite the university refusing permission for the same.

Following the screening, a few women students complained of molestation by some “outsiders,” after which a group of students apprehended four men, and handed them over to the Vice Chancellor.

The four were later handed over to the police by University authorities. An FIR has been filed against the four alleged molesters by university officials.

Buddha in a Traffic Jam is an autobiographical film based on its writer & director Vivek Agnihotri’s life. The film has a cast of Arunoday Singh, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mahi Gill and Anchal Dwivedi.

The student protesters said they opposed the film’s portrayal of nationalism. There have been similar protests against the film at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, amid a raging debate over nationalism.