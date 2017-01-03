Kolkata BJP office attacked after Trinamool lawmaker Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest

Kolkata, January, 3: The Kolkata BJP office was attacked after the Trinamool lawmaker Sudip Bandyopadhyay MPwas arrested today afternoon. He was arrested for alleged involvement in a ponzi scheme that bankrupted lakhs of small investors in Bengal. Trinamool Congress Party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “Trinamool-bandi after note-bandi”, alleging that her party is being persecuted for its aggressive campaign against his demonetisation drive.

Last week, the CBI arrested Tapas Pal, an actor-turned-politician from the Trinamool Congress. Banerjee said, “I challenge Modi, if you think you can arrest our leaders and run away, we will not let this go.”

The CBI is investigating the unregulated financial investment schemes that were run by Rose Valley – a Bengal conglomerate with interests in real estate and entertainment. The case, filed two years ago, accuses Rose Valley of stealing nearly 17,000 crore from investors.