Kolkata building collapses in Bowbazar, few trapped

Kolkata (West Bengal) , July 25: Few people were fear trapped in the debris after a building collapsed in Kolkata’s Bowbazar on Wednesday.
Reports suggest that a young lady and an accountant have been trapped in the building.
Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, present on the spot of investigation, said that the building was being used as a warehouse.
Chatterjee told the media, “As per the instructions of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, around 1,200 buildings are there which are considered dilapidated.”
Chatterjee said that the debris are being cleared and the case is being discussed with the police authorities. (ANI)

