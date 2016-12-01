Kolkata is the ‘epicenter’ of Black Money says JD (U), corners Mamata

New Delhi, Dec 01: Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday highlighted the Saradha chit-fund scam and alleged that black money lies in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) bastion.

JD (U) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh lashed out at Mamata over recent outburst against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes.

“More than 200 companies are involved in the generation of black money and the headquarters of such companies are in Bengal,” Singh told ANI outside the Parliament here.

“The headquarters of these companies, located in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam, are in Bengal and it is these companies that exploit the common man,” he added.

Seeking a reply from the TMC supremo, the JD (U) leader said that the former is answerable for all the scams happening in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Singh also made it clear that the JD (U) was in tune with the government’s demonetisation move.

He, however, urged the ruling dispensation at the Centre to make it more easy and convenient for the common people.

“The government should focus on providing immediate relief to people,” he said.

The JD (U) leader further said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in support of demonetisation, but wants the government to take stringent actions against those having unaccounted income and the people involved in alcohol trade.

“Nitish Kumar ji chooses his words carefully unlike Mamata Banerjee, who makes statements without giving a thought and later apologises for such statements. She herself does not understand what kinds of words she uses,” he said.

Both the Houses of Parliament have witnessed disruptions over the demonetisation move with a united opposition mounting pressure on the government to rollback its November 8 decision.

The government has, however, so far silenced all critics and categorically stated that this move is aimed at getting rid of the black money menace.