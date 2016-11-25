Kolkata: Jadavpur University student goes missing in Ganga

Kolkata, Nov 25 : A second year engineering student of Jadavpur University was feared drowned after he fell into the Ganga during a boat ride with his friends in Kolkata, police said on Friday.

Raunak Saha went for a boat ride in the Ganga with four of his friends near the Pani Ghat region in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.

During the ride, the youth fell into the river and was swept away.

“The youth fell into the river and got swept away as he could not swim. This seems to be an accident,” an officer of South Port police station said.

The river traffic guard of Kolkata police started a search but could not locate the youth’s body.

The boatman and the four friends of the victim including two girls were questioned by police in South Port police station on Thursday evening.

“We have questioned the four co-riders and the boatman to investigate how the accident took place. The friends would be called again if needed,” the officer said.

–IANS