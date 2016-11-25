Kolkata: Jadavpur University student goes missing in Ganga

November 25, 2016 | By :

Kolkata, Nov 25 :  A second year engineering student of Jadavpur University was feared drowned after he fell into the Ganga during a boat ride with his friends in Kolkata, police said on Friday.

Raunak Saha went for a boat ride in the Ganga with four of his friends near the Pani Ghat region in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.

During the ride, the youth fell into the river and was swept away.

“The youth fell into the river and got swept away as he could not swim. This seems to be an accident,” an officer of South Port police station said.

The river traffic guard of Kolkata police started a search but could not locate the youth’s body.

The boatman and the four friends of the victim including two girls were questioned by police in South Port police station on Thursday evening.

“We have questioned the four co-riders and the boatman to investigate how the accident took place. The friends would be called again if needed,” the officer said.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Sonagachhi sex workers rescue teen girl who runaway from home
Metro railway services in Kolkata halted as door of non-AC rake of a Dum Dum-bound train failed to open at Sahid Kshudiram Station.
Royal Bhutan Airlines flight: Passengers deboarded after smoke noticed while take-off
Burrabazaar building collapse in Kolkata leaving one dead, three critically injured
Nitasha Biswas from Kolkata crowned first Miss Transqueen India
Paytm plans to sell 10 million monthly tickets across booking of flights, train and bus tickets in 2017
Top