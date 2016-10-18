Kolkata : Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee injured in car accident

Kolkata, Oct 18: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was rushed to a hospital after he sustained serious injuries in a car accident.

According to initial reports, car of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee met with an accident while he was returning from Murshidabad to Kolkata.

Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The front side of Abhishek Banerjee’s car is completely damaged after the mishap.

According to doctors, Abhishek Banerjee’s condition is stated to be stable. X-ray has been conducted on his left leg. Abhishek also suffered an injury beneath his left eye. Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour, Lok Sabha constituency.
According to reports, the vehicle in which Abhishek Banerjee was travelling overturned. Abhishek Banerjee sustained serious head injuries.

His hands also bear injuries. MLA Manash Bhunia, who was accompanying Abhishek in a car behind, also faced minor injuries in the accident. Abhishek Banerjee and other injured people have been taken to the Belle Vue Nursing Home in Kolkata.

