Kolkata mayor’s assets’ net worth Rs 3.71 crore

Kolkata, Apr 12: Kolkata mayor and sitting MLA Sovan Chatterjee, fighting Assembly poll from Behala East constituency in south Kolkata, has declared assets valued at Rs 3.71 crore.

In his affidavit before the Election Commission, Chatterjee has said that he owns movable assets like cash-in-hand, bank balance and investments to the tune of Rs 1.04 crore.

He also owns land and property worth over Rs 2.67 crore.

His total net worth comes to Rs 3.71 crore.

Chatterjee, who describes himself as a businessmen in the affidavit’s occupation column, has shown income of Rs 26.3 lakh in 2013-14.