Kolkata police arrests 6 terror suspects 

Kolkata, Sep 26: Five terrorists from the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, who were involved in the Burdwan blasts in October 2014, were arrested from Kolkata. A Special Task Force found detonators, live wires and an unidentified white powder on the terrorists, indicating that they may have been planning another attack. Sources said that three of the terrorists were Bangladeshi.

On October 2 2014, at 12:00 noon an explosion occurred in a two-storeyed building in the Khagragarh locality of Burdwan.