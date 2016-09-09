Kolkata state secretariat gets bomb threat call

Kolkata, Sep 9 :Two days after hoax calls were made about bomb threat at NSC Bose International Airport, another call was made to the state secretariat Nabanna today, claiming that a bomb had been planted there.

The call sent the police into a tizzy but it turned out to be hoax as nothing was found by the bomb squad.

A male voice called up the state secretariat control room at around 9.30 AM claiming that a bomb has been planted there which will blow up the building at 2 PM today, a senior officer in charge of security at Nabanna said.

“Following the call, security has been beefed up at the Secretariat. Generally, two to three check-ups are done on regular basis but today we have added two three more layers to it,” he said.

Kolkata police bomb squad personnel and sniffer dogs combed the entire 14-storied building on the bank of Hooghly river but they did not find anything “suspicious”, the officer said.

“We are trying to trace the call by locating its tower position. Hopefully the person will be nabbed soon,” he said.

A few months back, a person in his mid-50s was arrested from the citys Kalighat area for making a similar call.

On Wednesday, three phone calls were made threatening to blow up the NSC Bose International Airport. While the first two calls were made to city police headquarters in Lalbazar, the third one was made to Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, under which the airport falls.

The calls however, turned out to be hoax.