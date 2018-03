Kolkata, Sep 30 : India were 57-3 at lunch on the opening day of the second cricket Test against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens here today.

At the break, Cheteshwar Pujara (31) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) were at the crease.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 57-3 in 27 overs (C Pujara 31 batting ; MJ Henry 2/14).