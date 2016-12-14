In Kolkata Trinamool Congress protests in front of Reserve Bank

Kolkata, Dec 14: The Trinamool Congress’s members of Parliament on Wednesday organised a sit-in in front of the Reserve Bank of India office in Kolkata to protest the insufficient supply of new currency notes in the state.

The sit-in was held on a day when RBI Governor Urjit Patel is scheduled to visit the city in connection with the bank’s board meeting on Thursday.

Several state ministers and heavyweight leaders of Trinamool Congress, including Power Minister Sovandeb Chattapadhyay, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Mayor and Fire Minister Sovan Chatterjee, participated in the sit-in protest on Wednesday afternoon.

“Even on the 35th day of demonetisation, banks and post-offices in the state have inadequate supply of new currency notes. People of the state are facing unprecedented problems due to the miserly flow of new notes,” Trinamool leader Partha Chatterjee said during the sit-in.