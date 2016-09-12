Kolkata’s Famous Restaurant Mocambo Refuses to Serve Diner and Her Driver

Kolkata, Sep 12: Whoever has lived in Kolkata or visited the city more than once has been to the famous restaurant Mocambo at Park Street. One of the oldest restaurants in the city, it is known for its food and heritage. And while it has been hosting diners and food enthusiasts for decades now- its latest behaviour towards one of its guests would surely leave a sour taste in the mouth of even its ardent fans.

On Friday, Dilashi Hemnani, who was on a visit to the city for work decided to take her driver out for dinner at Mocambo as a token of thanks. It was Hemnani’s last day in the city and she decided to celebrate it with good food. But her plans were clearly not going to be entertained, as she later found out because when she went to Mocambo, she was asked to wait first and eventually denied to get an entry inside the restaurant simply because she was accompanied by her driver.

At first, the staff stated that the driver was not properly dressed. When they were reminded by Hemnani that there was no dress code for the restaurant, they accused him of being drunk and eventually they simply refused to serve him.

Hemnani recounted the entire incident in a long post on her Facebook profile which has since then gone viral.



Earlier, in a similar incident, Late Suzette Jordan was denied entry in a restaurant called Ginger in Hazra, Kolkata because she was a ‘rape victim’.

We tried reaching Hemnani for more details. She is yet to respond.