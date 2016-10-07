Kolkata’s yellow taxi-themed pandals evoke trademark celebration this Durga puja

Kolkata,Oct7:With Durga Puja festivities underway, Kolkata is brimming with joy, majestic goddess Durga idols and beautiful pandals. The lanes of the city have people hopping from one pandal to another. With each passing year, these pandals have left people awed not just because of its embalming glory, but also because of the innovative ways they are mostly being constructed now-a-days.

Unique themes and designs are now used to make each pandal look distinct from the other and the people are not left disappointed of repetition. What more, the current pandal themes also aim at making a meaningful point for the society to think back and ponder about. This time, one of the themes garnering a lot of attention is the iconic yellow taxi-themed pandals.

Hindustan Motors suspended the production of the brightly painted taxis from May 25, 2014 at West Bengal’s Uttarpara factory due to falling demands and lack of funds for production.

To kindle all the memories people have had travelling in the quaint ambassadors, Beleghata 33 pally have organised Durga Puja this year with the theme ‘Nostalgia’ and have used the iconic cars to attract people. They have used as many as 15 ambassador cars, 200 silencer pipes and 300 car doors, in addition to headlights and other spare parts, to make the pandal. The artist Shiv Sankar Das and other have thus, deconstructed the iconic cars to decorate the pandal and it looks beautiful.

The cars are losing popularity among its patrons not just because of the lack of funds and end of production. The Durga Puja pandal committee members think that these taxis — once symbolic of the city, are treading towards an end because of the stiff competition in the market from app-based cab services.