Kollam school boy in Kerala fractures arm after teacher drags him to class

KOLLAM, KERALA,Nov15: A class five student of a government school in Kollam suffered a fracture on his left arm after he was allegedly dragged by his teacher and was forcibly made to sit in the classroom, police said today.

The woman teacher had been suspended following a complaint by the parents of the boy over the incident at the Government Boys Higher Secondary school at Valathungal in Kollam on November 10.

A report has been sent to the Deputy Director (Education), by the Headmistress following which the teacher, who took Basic Sciences, has been suspended, school authorities told PTI.

The Headmistress said the boy along with some other students came to her after the science class stating that he experienced pain in his arm.

When enquired, other students in the class said the concerned teacher had allegedly dragged him and forcibly made him sit, she said.

The child was taken to the hospital where it was revealed that the left arm had fractured.

However, the concerned teacher denied having hurt the child. She told the headmistress that she had only led the boy to his seat in the class, since he was not in his seat.

The parents demanded that the teacher should apologise for the incident.

Meanwhile, police said they had gone to the school today to enquire about the incident.

No police complaint had been received so far from the boy’s parents, they added.