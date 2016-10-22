Konkona Sen Sharma Saying Acting and Direction challenging for her

Mumbai, Oct 22 : “Acting and direction both have difficulties. There are things about acting and direction which are enjoyable and interesting as well. I think both are challenging for me. I can’t compare,” Konkana said at the 18th Jio Mami Film Festival.

Konkana, who has starred in films like “Wake up Sid”, “Ek Thi Daayan” and “Talvar”, says she it is very liberating being behind the camera.

“You get to exercise a lot more control and many more choices. Also, it is terrifying as there are so many responsibilities. I think there are pros and cons to both, be it acting or direction,” the 36-year-old added.

“A Death in the Gunj” stars an ensemble cast of Vikrant Massey, Tillotama Shome, Om Puri, Tanuja, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, and Ranvir Shorey.

The actress says she is really excited for her first feature film, which was premiered on Friday at the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

“I am really excited for my first feature film. It’s a great honour that the film is the opening film for MAMI. It’s also nerve-wracking because it’s the first public screening in India. I hope audience like it,” an excited Konkana said.

The premiere was attended by Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Rahul Bose, Angad Bedi, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan among others.

Set in the colonial town of 1979’s McCluskieganj the film revolves around an uneventful family holiday, which takes a twist when the guests start playing with the spirits.