New Delhi, Oct 20 : India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to field against New Zealand in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Thursday.

India named the same team that played the first match.

The visitors have made three changes. Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Anton Devcich were included leaving out Doug Bracewell, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

