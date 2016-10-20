Kotla ODI : New Zealand post 242/9 vs India in second ODI

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Skipper Kane Williamson played a brilliant 118-run knock as New Zealand posted 242/9 in the second One-Day International against India at the Ferozeshah Kotla cricket stadium here on Thursday.

The next highest New Zealand scorer was opener Tom Latham who contributed 46 runs.

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra and pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets each for India.