Kourtney K gets pulled, sis Khloe gets it on Snapchat

Washington D.C., May 20 : This is what makes the Kardashian sisters unique.

When Kourtney was pulled over on May 18, her sister Khloe couldn’t help but document the whole incident on Snapchat, reports E! Online.

After posting a bunch of cute videos of sister’s kids Mason Disick and Penelope Disick singing in the car, the ‘Kocktail with Khloe’ star then posted a video of Kourtney saying she’s “getting pulled over.”

“What happened, Kourt?” Khloe asks in the video.

“I’m getting pulled over,” Kourtney says.

“And what’d you wanna say?” Khloe asks.

“I wanted to say.nothing,” Kourtney laughs.

