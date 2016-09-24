Kozhikode district collector setup India’s first grievance redressal committee for LGBTQI community

Calicut,Sept24:In an unprecedented move, the Kozhikode district in Kerala has set up a grievance redressal committee for the LGBTQI community so that any issues faced by them can be addressed effectively.

The committee will be chaired by the district collector N Prasanth and the nodal officer will be the sub-collector of Kozhikode.

The committee will be accepting complaints from members of the LGBTQI community, will have two representatives of the community, also the city police commissioner, sub-judge from district legal services authority, a district medical officer, and a social justice officer.

“There is no dedicated government body to deal with the various atrocities being faced by the community members. The complaints are taken up either with the human rights commission or the legal services authority,” said LGBT activist Sheethal Shyam to Times of India, who is also the secretary of Sexual Minority Forum, Kerala, that works for the welfare of the LGBT community members.

On August 12, Kozhikode saw its sixth edition of the Kerala Queer Pride march.

The state which formulated the first transgender policy in the country does another progressive step for the welfare of the LGBTQI community. The Logical Indian appreciates Kerala’s initiative as the LGBTQI community faces harassment and discriminations every day which need to get addressed.