Kozhikode railway station is the ‘cleanest’ in the country; Says survey

New Delhi, Jan 16: Kerala’s Kozhikode railway station has been declared as the “cleanest” railway station in the country by daily railway passengers while the Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi is at the lowest rung, said a survey by an app-based travel portal on Tuesday.

“Kozhikode was ranked the best railway station with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 while Hazrat Nizamuddin was rated the lowest by our users in terms of cleanliness,” Ixigo, a travel search engine based in Gurgaon said in a release.

“Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani has been rated the cleanest train, while the Karnataka Express got the lowest ratings,” the survey said.

The app-based travel agency claimed that around 40 percent of the highest user rated railway stations on the basis of cleanliness are in South India, followed by 20 percent in central India and 20 percent in the west.

The survey claimed that the railway stations rated not so clean are in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

It said that others that made to the list of best rail stations include Hubli Junction in West Bengal, Davangere in Karnataka, Dhanbad Junction in Jharkhand, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Bilaspur Junction in Chhattisgarh, Vadodara and Rajkot Junctions in Gujarat, Falna in Rajasthan, and Vijayawada Junction in Andhra Pradesh.

Stations with the lowest ratings included Muzaffarpur and Gaya Junctions in Bihar, Mathura and Varanasi Junctions in Uttar Pradesh, Ajmer Junction in Rajasthan, and Bhusaval Junction in Maharashtra.

Although Railways has already been working towards improving the quality of train travel in terms of cleanliness and hygiene, there still remains ample scope to improve services across the board as noticed in this study,” he said.

Ixigo works closely with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to facilitate train ticket booking for over seven million users on the app.

In May last year, the Railways announced Beas station as the cleanest, followed by Vishakhapatnam and Khammam, out of 407 stations in India.