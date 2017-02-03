KP rules himself out of IPL 2017

| By :

London [U.K], Feb.3 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has pulled out of the upcoming tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing a busy winter as a reason for not entering the player auction slated to be held this month.

The 36-year-old was a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 edition, but he featured in only four matches for the franchise before being forced to miss the rest of the tournament due to a calf injury.

Pietersen, who was eventually released by the team in December last year, would have had to be bought at the player auction by Supergiants to play this year, ESPNcricinfo reported.

However, Pietersen has now confirmed via his Twitter account that he would not be a part of this year's IPL.

"I won't be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don't want to spend April/May away too!" he tweeted.

Pietersen has appeared in a total of 40 IPL matches, notching up 1074 runs in the process at an average of 35.80. He also added a century, three half-centuries and three `man of the match` honours to his account.

Meanwhile, the South African-born cricketer spent the winter playing the domestic T20 tournament in his home town, where he scored 198 runs in five innings for Dolphins.

He also appeared in Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, smashing 268 runs in eight innings in Melbourne Stars' run to the semi-final.

The IPL is slated to commence on April 5. (ANI)