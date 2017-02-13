Kremlin Says The Possible meeting between Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump may before July

Moscow, Feb 13: On Monday, the Kremlin said there was talk of a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump taking place before the G20 in July, but there was nothing specific so far.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a conference call with reporters that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador to the United States (US) Sergei Kislyak had not discussed lifting sanctions on Moscow in a phone call that is currently the subject of controversy in America.

Flynn has been struggling to get past a controversy over his contacts with Russian officials before Trump took office on January 21, 2017.

Top White House officials have been reviewing Flynn’s contacts with the Russians and whether he discussed the possibility of lifting US sanctions on Russia once Trump took office, which could potentially be in violation of a law banning private citizens from engaging in foreign policy.

Former US President Barack Obama had imposed sanctions in December 2016 on two Russian intelligence agencies over their involvement in hacking US political groups in the 2016 presidential election.