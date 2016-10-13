Krishna Mehta brings Maheshwari fabric into limelight

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Ace fashion designer Krishna Mehta showcased unconventional and exaggerated silhouoettes made of Maheshwari silk fabric at the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) Spring-Summer 2017 here on Wednesday.

Bold lines, checks, kooky styling, printed patterns and sequinses ruled the ramp, adding oodles of perfect colour combinations to the show.

The theme of the collection was Curious Alice.

Models were clad in tunics, large-lapel jackets, colourful trousers, narrow dhoti pants, asymmetric dresses, saris with full sleeve blouses, peplum blouse with deep necklines, narrow skirts, khada pyjamas, regan-sleeved dresses and cape style blouses.

While some blouses had detailed embroideries, some were sewn from the same bold checkered Maheshwari fabric like that of the skirts or the bottom wear.

First two days of the event for the ongoing 28th edition of the fashion gala are dedicated to the power of Indian handlooms and textiles.

Other designers, who are yet to show their collection include creations by designers like Anavila, Gaurav Jai Gupta, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Ashima Leena, Malini Ramani, Pallavi Mohan, Felix Bandish and J.J. Valaya.

AIFW is being held at the NSIC Grounds, Okhla here, and will conclude on Sunday.

–IANS

ks/pgh/