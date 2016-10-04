Kriti Sanon begins shoot for ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’

Lucknow, Oct 4 : Actress Kriti Sanon has started shooting for her upcoming romantic-comedy “Bareilly Ki Barfi” here.

The 26-year-old star shared the news on Twitter with her fans along with a picture of her film’s script.

“My companion for the next 45 days! Off to Lucknow!! Thanks @Ashwinyiyer for that lovely note! 🙂 #BareillykiBarfi,” she wrote.

The script copy also had a small note written for Kriti from her film’s director.

“Dear, Kriti have a blast with this story and enjoy the process together. Let’s have a blast and hope you enjoy working with me. Love and Hugs,” the note reads.

“Bareilly ki Barfi” also stars Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana in the main roles.

