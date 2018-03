New Delhi , Feb 2. : ‘Heropanti’ actress Kriti Sanon stole the show when she appeared on the cover of Cine Blitz magazine’s February issue.

The magazine quoted Kriti as saying, “I am the best girlfriend.” Now, that sure seems like a bold revelation, doesn’t it?

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Raabta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania. (ANI)