K’taka to move top court today challenging Cauvery Supervisory Committee’s order of 3000 cusecs water for TN

Bengaluru: September 20: The Karnataka government will move Supreme Court today to challenge the Cauvery Supervisory Committee’s order asking the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water per day from tomorrow till 30th of this month.

Karnataka’s Home Minister G. Parameshwar said that the state is not in a position to release Cauvery water due to shortage being faced by them.

The Cauvery Supervisory Committee, which met in New Delhi yesterday, directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water per day for ten days beginning tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Union Water Resources Secretary Shashi Shekhar said that there was no consensus between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regarding the release of water.

He said, the Karnataka Chief Secretary opposed the release of water on the ground that they are also facing huge scarcity.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary requested for the release of water as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Shekhar said the Committee has taken the decision keeping in mind the interest of all stake holders as well as rainfall scenario.

The Supreme Court on September 5 asked Tamil Nadu to approach the Supervisory Committee in this regard.

The Apex Court had also asked Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water per day till today.