Kuchibhotla’s wife Sunayana wants to ‘fulfil his dream’

New Delhi, Mar 02: Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla killed in America in a racist crime, has conveyed her desire to go back to the United States to fulfil Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s dream.

“It is the least I could do for my hubby- fulfil his dreams through my eyes – and it is for this I have to come back to America,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Sunayana Dumala, who works for Intouch Solutions, a Pharmaceutical Marketing Agency, in Kansas, also said that a question which was on every immigrant’s mind was whether they belong in the country anymore and if it was safe for them to lift up families there.

She also urged the leaders of the global tech industry to keep safeguarding human rights as they employ a large number of immigrants.

“Thanks to people like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Kamala Harris for supporting through your tweets.

It means a lot to us. My sincere request to Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and many others to keep your support for human rights,”Sunayana said in a Facebook post.

“We need to spread love and stop this hatred. Today, it’s a staff of Garmin, tomorrow, it could be one of your staffs, and I don’t want anyone to go through what my family and household went through,” Sunayana added.

Sunayana Dumala thanked the Telangana state government for the biggest support to bring the body of Srinivas Kuchibhotla back home from the United States.

“I will now ask the same query on what basis we decide an individual is good or bad, and of course, it’s not based on the colour of your skin. So what determines that? Many times, these topic are talked about for a few weeks and people tend to forget about them subsequently, but the fight must go on towards eliminating hatred from the minds of people. So what is the authorities going to do to stop hate crime? “Lastly, to answer the question that is in every immigrant’s mind, Do we belong here?. Is this the same country we dreamed about of and is it still dependable to raise our families and children here?” Sunayanawondered.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla (32), the son of Hyderabad-based Parvata Vardhini and Kuchibhotla Madhusudhana Rao, working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe city, was killed in the shooting at a restaurant in Kansas on last week night.

Another Indian and his colleague Alok Madasani was injured in the incident.

