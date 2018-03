Kulashekar-resident–arrested,for-allegedly-cheating-a-woman-promises-getting-her-a-nurses-job-in-Doha,-Qatar-and-sells-her-as-a-slave-in-Saudi-Arabia-indialivetoday

Kulashekar resident arrested,for allegedly cheating a woman promises getting her a nurses job in Doha, Qatar and “sells her as a slave” in Saudi Arabia