Kulbhushan Jadhav is a son of India, we will do whatever it takes to save him: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, April 11: External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj makes a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the Kulbhushan Jadhav issue. Before she begins her statement, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman PJ Kurien tells Swaraj that the House is one in standing with the government in whatever decision it takes.

Sushma Swaraj’s statement: Would caution the Pakistan govt to consider the future of bilateral relations if they carry out this sentencing. Our position is very clear, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder. We have no choice but to regard the sentence, if carried out, as premeditated murder.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad tells the House: Our govt has to ensure that Kulbhushan Jadhav has the best lawyers to fight the case in Pakistan SC.

Swaraj responds saying, “I have met his parents several times, spoken to them on the phone. He is not just the son of his parents, he is the son of India and we will do whatever it takes to save him. Getting the best lawyers to fight his case is a small matter. We will approach the President too. We will go out of the way to ensure justice to Kulbhushan Jadhav.”