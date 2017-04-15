Kulbhushan Jadhav sentence fallout: India-Pakistan Coast Guard talks cancelled

New Delhi, April 15: Following the current state of hostility between India and Pakistan, high-level talks between the Indian Coast Guard and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency have been cancelled, sources say.

The Coast Guard talks are an annual event and for this year’s round, the DG PMSA with a three-member delegation was supposed to visit India as the last meeting was held in Pakistan.

The meetings began as in 2003, the two governments decided to improve ‘coast guard to coast guard’ communication.

The Memorandum of Understanding regarding the same was signed in 2005 with a hot line was set up in 2006.

Tensions between the two neighbours escalated recently after a Pakistani military court sentenced Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death on charges of espionage and subversive activities in Pakistan.