Kumar Mangalam Birla to head Idea – Vodafone merger

New Delhi, Feb9:Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group has reportedly emerged as the ‘unanimous choice’ to be the chief of entity formed from the merger of two top mobile operators, Idea and Vodafone.

The merged entity is likely to have 12 directors on its board, three from either side and six independent ones.

The new entity would have about 390 million users, exceeding current market leader Bharti Airtel’s 266 million also making it the largest by revenue market share.

Meanwhile, Vodafone group and the Idea Cellular have appointed consultancy firms EY and Deloitte, respectively, to conduct due diligence for the proposed merger.

Post the merger Vodafone is said to have less than 51 per cent stake in the new entity, but will be higher than the Aditya Birla Group, the parent company of Idea.

The merged entity may use the Vodafone brand under licence from Vodafone Group.

The two operators began merger negotiations to compete with the arrival of Reliance Jio owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.