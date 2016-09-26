Kumudam cover story on vulgar Leggings suffer backlash from leggings fans

Chennai, September 26: In the latest issue of the Kumudam Reporter, its cover story “Leggings are vulgar: Today’s youth are exceeding limits” is illustrated with close-up photographs of the backs of women wearing leggings.

The story blamed women for wearing obscene clothes and said men stare at them because they wear skin tight clothes (like leggings). Netizens shared the cover photo on various social media platforms on Wednesday and asked the magazine to apologize for its ‘disgusting’ editorial decision, reports hindustantimes.com.

They also slammed its decision to send its photographers behind unsuspecting women and photograph their backs without their permission.

“We live in a country where the newspapers/magazines like ‘Kumudam Reporter’ consider women in leggings as vulgar, but photographing the butt cheeks of those women without their permission and posting it as cover page is not,” Srilakshmi Indrasenan posted on Facebook.

“Very decent reporter who followed the woman till the wind blew her kurta so he could click her #indecent leggings,” VeryShoor (@VeryShoor) posted on Twitter.

“Every woman should wear leggings, pull up shirt,stick out butt & send photograph to Kumudam saying “Decency is a state of mind,” Aparna Jain (@aparna_jain) posted on Twitter.

“Pls pls someone lets get this #KumudamReporter to issue an apology to Women. @Kumudam_Com,” Karthik Kumar ?(@evamkarthik) posted on Twitter.

